Pedestrian dies after being struck by GO Train in North York
Toronto

The train was travelling north of Oriole station on the Richmond Hill line just before 9 a.m. when the collision happened.

Toronto paramedics say 1 person pronounced dead on scene

CBC News ·
Paramedics confirmed to CBC that one person was killed after being hit by a GO Train Monday morning. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a GO Train on Monday morning.

The train was travelling south near Oriole station on the Richmond Hill line just before 9 a.m. when the collision happened.

Toronto paramedics told CBC that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Passengers had been stuck on the train for almost two hours before the train continued on its way to Union station. 

Joanne Muench was on board the train when she heard it start honking and then put on its brakes and come to a stop. 

"After we had been sitting for a few moments, they came on the announcement saying it could be a potential fatality," she told CBC Toronto.

Muench said that many other passengers, like her, were heading downtown to take in the Raptors parade. 

"Someone's life is more important than anything else," she said, adding that people on board were being "patient." 

A Metrolinx spokesperson said the train involved in the collision was the last one set to travel on that line, which only operates during rush hour. 

