Pedestrian dies after being struck by GO Train in North York

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a GO Train on Monday morning.

The train was travelling south near Oriole station on the Richmond Hill line just before 9 a.m. when the collision happened.

Toronto paramedics told CBC that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers had been stuck on the train for almost two hours before the train continued on its way to Union station.

Update: Richmond Hill Line: The Gormley GO 08:15 - Union Station 09:13 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOtrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOtrain</a> is now on the move. Passengers who require medical assistance can disembark at Oriole to meet with EMS. Otherwise, this train will proceed to Union. —@GOtransitRH

Joanne Muench was on board the train when she heard it start honking and then put on its brakes and come to a stop.

"After we had been sitting for a few moments, they came on the announcement saying it could be a potential fatality," she told CBC Toronto.

Muench said that many other passengers, like her, were heading downtown to take in the Raptors parade.

"Someone's life is more important than anything else," she said, adding that people on board were being "patient."

A Metrolinx spokesperson said the train involved in the collision was the last one set to travel on that line, which only operates during rush hour.