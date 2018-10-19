Skip to Main Content
GO train service stopped on parts of Lakeshore West

GO train service has stopped on parts of the Lakeshore West line due to an incident near Bronte GO Station.

Shuttle buses are running between Oakville, Bronte and Appleby stations, GO Transit says

Parts of Lakeshore West are affected by an incident near Bronte GO Station Friday afternoon. (CBC)

GO Transit says trains are running between Union and Oakville stations with shuttle buses between Oakville, Bronte and Appleby stations.

A train will run between Appleby and Aldershot stations. 

In an update, GO Transit said that one track between Bronte and Oakville stations is open and westbound service has resumed. It warns that delays and possible cancellations will continue.

