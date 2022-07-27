Child killed by GO train in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say

A child is dead after being struck by a GO train in Mississauga Tuesday evening, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

It happened in the Lolita Gardens and Silver Creek Boulevard area, which is near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road. Peel police say they got the call at 7:39 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is continuing, police tweeted.

There are no details yet on the age of the child or how the collision happened.

COLLISION:<br>- Lolita Gdns/Silver Creek Blvd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a><br>- Child has been struck by a train<br>- Child has been pronounced deceased on scene<br>-Investigation continuing<br>-Few details at this time<br>- C/R at 7:39 p.m.<br>- PR22-0248848 —@PeelPolice

