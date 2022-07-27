Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Child killed by GO train in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say

A child died Tuesday evening after being struck by a GO train near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road in Mississauga, according to Peel paramedics.

Police said the victim was struck near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road

CBC News ·
Riders are seen in this photo boarding a GO train in Acton, Ont. A child was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga Tuesday evening. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

A child is dead after being struck by a GO train in Mississauga Tuesday evening, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

It happened in the Lolita Gardens and Silver Creek Boulevard area, which is near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road. Peel police say they got the call at 7:39 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is continuing, police tweeted.

There are no details yet on the age of the child or how the collision happened.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now