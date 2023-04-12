GO train service on Barrie line altered after fatal collision on tracks

GO train service on a long stretch of the Barrie line was halted Wednesday morning after a fatal collision on the tracks in East Gwillimbury.

"Customers on the Barrie GO line will experience longer than normal commute times this morning," Metrolinx said in a statement. "Trains cannot move through the area until the police investigation is complete."

Metrolinx added the investigation could take "most of the morning."

Customers already at the Allandale, Barrie South, Bradford, East Gwillimbury and Newmarket stations will need to take buses. But the transit service is encouraging other Barrie line customers to head to stations on the Richmond Hill or Stoufville lines to get to downtown Toronto.

York police said they initially received a call around 5:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person who had been struck by a train in the area of Yonge Street and Holland Landing. GO Transit later said the person had died.

Police had no further information about the person or the circumstances of the collision.