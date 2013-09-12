Fatal collision disrupts GO train service on Barrie line

A fatal collision on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks in the city's Stockyards District on Thursday disrupted GO train service on the Barrie line.

A woman in her 30s was struck and killed by a freight train shortly before 6:30 a.m. near the corner of Old Weston and Davenport roads, according to police. The intersection is closed for an investigation. Police said they have made contact with her family.

GO Transit says that trains on the Barrie line will be unable to bypass Downsview Park Station for several hours. Commuters are advised to transfer, fare-free to the TTC network from Downsview Park.

According to Metrolinx, the following trains are affected: