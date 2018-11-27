Skip to Main Content
Fatality near Cooksville Station delays Milton GO Line

Fatality near Cooksville Station delays Milton GO Line

Emergency personnel are investigating after a fatality east of the Cooksville GO Station delayed the Milton GO line for hours Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel are investigating the fatality east of the Cooksville GO Station

CBC News ·
The delay began around 7 p.m Tuesday. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Emergency personnel are investigating after a fatality east of the Cooksville GO Station delayed the Milton GO line for hours Tuesday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones, our customers & our crew & staff," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a Tweet. 

The delay began around 7 p.m. and riders were directed to use the Lake Shore West trains as alternatives.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|