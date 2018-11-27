Fatality near Cooksville Station delays Milton GO Line
Emergency personnel are investigating after a fatality east of the Cooksville GO Station delayed the Milton GO line for hours Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency personnel are investigating the fatality east of the Cooksville GO Station
"Our hearts go out to the loved ones, our customers & our crew & staff," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a Tweet.
The delay began around 7 p.m. and riders were directed to use the Lake Shore West trains as alternatives.
The Union Station 19:10 – Milton GO 20:09 train cancelled: possible fatality. Please take the LSW train at 19:43 and 20:13 to Port Credit GO where GO Buses will service Dixie and all stops to Milton.—@GOtransitMI