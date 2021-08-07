Ontario turns 2 GO buses into mobile clinics in new push to increase vaccine uptake

Two GO buses have been temporarily retrofitted to serve as mobile vaccine clinics to target those who have yet to receive a first or second dose.

The Ontario government said it is partnering with Metrolinx to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it.

The first GO-VAXX rolled out this weekend, with its first stop at Canada's Wonderland on Saturday and Sunday, for guests with reservations to the park, as well as Canada's Wonderland staff.

"This innovative partnership with Metrolinx will ensure Ontarians have even easier access to a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a news release on Saturday.

"By bringing vaccines directly to the people, we are helping more residents get the protection they need for themselves, their families and their communities."

Each bus is expected to be on the road six days a week and the province will work with local public health units and municipalities to determine specific sites based on local data and needs. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

The GO-VAXX buses will travel to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, the release said.

No appointments are needed, and anyone aged 12 and over can get their first or second dose while supplies last. The mobile clinics are fully accessible and will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, according to the release.

Mobile clinics available 6 days a week

Each bus is expected to be on the road six days a week.

The province will work with local public health units and municipalities to determine specific sites based on local data and needs.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the GO-VAXX bus to receive their vaccine is reminded to bring their health card. Those with an expired or no health card should bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver's licence, passport, status card or birth certificate.

With more than nine million Ontarians now fully vaccinated, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province is seeing the benefits of the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccines.

"The job is not over yet, and the GO-VAXX bus is another way our government is making it easier and convenient for more Ontarians to receive their vaccine," Elliott said.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said the agency is pleased with the buses.

"Our bus drivers jumped at the opportunity to be part of this incredible initiative and will be operating the GO-VAXX bus," Verster said.

"Metrolinx has supported on site clinics for our staff and the public, and the GO-VAXX bus is another great next step to make it even more convenient for people to get protected."

According to provincial data, 80.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 70.8 per cent have received both doses.