No GO bus service Monday as drivers will strike after failing to reach deal with Metrolinx

The union representing Metrolinx's GO Transit bus drivers and other workers says it will move ahead with a strike on Monday after no deal was reached with the provincial transit agency over the weekend.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 which represents about 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees says workers will go on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

The union says it was unable to secure a contract with GO operator Metrolinx despite weekend negotiations.

ATU Local 1587 has said key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.

It's accusing Metrolinx of refusing to budge on those issues during the most recent round of talks.

The union said Monday's job action comes after members voted 81 per cent against a previous contract offer.

Metrolinx, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the looming walkout, has previously said bus service will be suspended on Monday if a strike goes ahead. GO trains will remain in operation.

More to come.