The union representing GO Transit's bus drivers says it has taken a formal step toward striking, after months of talks with Metrolinx have failed to produce a new contract.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587, which represents 2,200 workers at the GO Transit, said it has received what's known as a "no board" report from Ontario's Ministry of Labour. The report starts the formal countdown to a possible labour disruption, putting workers in the legal position to strike at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Rob Cormier, the president of the ATU local, said in spite of being in a legal strike position at the end of the month, the union has not set Oct. 1 as its strike date. It's still hopeful job action can be avoided, he said.

"The last thing we want to do is disrupt service," Cormier said. "We're working hard to try to get some sort of resolution."

The last thing we want to do is disrupt service. - ATU 1587 Local President Rob Cormier

The union represents GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and administrative staff. A potential labour dispute would not impact GO's rail network as train operators are represented by a different union.

ATU 1587 and Metrolinx, the agency that runs GO Transit, began contract talks in April. The current collective bargaining agreement for the workers expired June 1.

Cormier said they have met 15 times in recent months to hammer out a new deal. After those talks failed to produce an agreement, the ATU received a strike mandate from workers.

Cormier said key issues surrounding job security remain outstanding. The union has repeatedly asked for language that protects jobs from being contracted out, but Metrolinx has refused to include that, he added.

"Through the pandemic, our people have gone out there and risked their lives," he said. "We've seen more and more jobs that we might have done, not being done by us anymore — it's contractors. So we're just trying to secure a future."

Cormier said the Ontario government's controversial wage constraint legislation, Bill 124, has also had a negative impact on the contract talks. The law, which holds all public sector wage increases to one per cent a year, has hurt workers who are struggling to keep up with inflation and a rapidly increasing cost of living, Cormier said.

Cormier said the union has talks set with Metrolinx on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. The outcome of those negotiations will help the union decide next steps, he added.

Metrolinx said in a statement it is continuing to negotiate with the ATU 1587 and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.

"As these conversations continue, we want to assure our customers that GO Bus services are continuing to operate as scheduled."