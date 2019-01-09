GM, union to make joint announcement about Oshawa plant
Auto giant said last year it would close Oshawa plant by end of 2019
The heads of Unifor and General Motors Canada are set to make an announcement this morning about the future of operations in Oshawa, Ont.
A statement from Unifor Local 222 says national president Jerry Dias and Travis Hester, GM Canada's president and managing director, will hold a joint news conference in Toronto at 11 a.m. ET.
The statement offers few further details, other than the announcement will concern "operations in Oshawa."
GM announced last November it would cease production at the Oshawa plant by the end of 2019, affecting about 2,600 union workers.
In March, Unifor suspended a media campaign against GM amid what the union called productive talks with the automaker on the future of the Oshawa plant.
The union said the company had been clear it wouldn't extend vehicle manufacturing at the facility beyond the end of the year, but acknowledged there is potential to transform operations to maintain some jobs.
