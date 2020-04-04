GlobalMedic sets up tent outside Brampton hospital to help with COVID-19 cases

Volunteers with a Toronto-based charity are setting up a huge tent outside Brampton Civic Hospital on Saturday to help the facility deal with an expected surge of COVID-19 cases.

The tent, which will serve as a temporary emergency department, will enable the hospital to sort through patients who have just arrived in an effort to determine who is suspected of having COVID-19.

Inside the tent, the hospital could test patients for the virus and keep suspected COVID-19 cases separate from patients who do not have the virus.

Rahul Singh, executive director of GlobalMedic, a disaster response charity, said in a news release on Saturday that the tents are what he calls "critical infrastructure."

"These tents provide hospitals with surge capacity, as many hospitals are being filled with COVID-19 related cases," Singh said in the release.

"The tent will allow the hospital to triage ER patients, keep those who suspect they have COVID-19 away from other patients, and provide additional space for the various uses as the hospital sees fit."

Singh added that the tent will give more space to hospital staff who are trying to manage the additional burden placed on them by the pandemic.

"Hospital staff are working tremendously hard to slow the spread of the virus. However with cases increasing dramatically, it is becoming harder and harder to contain the virus," he said.

Singh said the charity chose Brampton Civic Hospital because it is in need of such a tent.

"With Brampton being such a large city, the healthcare system is feeling the full brunt of the virus," Singh said.

He said the installation is a community effort and GlobalMedic volunteers, along with Peel police officers, Brampton firefighters and city public works crews, are working together to set it up.

Rahul Singh, executive director of GlobalMedic, a disaster response charity, said the tent will give more space to hospital staff who are trying to manage the additional burden placed on them by the pandemic. (Kelda Yuen/CBC)