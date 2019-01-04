Male hurt in east end shooting that left vehicles riddled with bullets

A male victim was seriously injured during a shooting in the east end Friday that left several vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

Multiple people called police to report hearing successive gunshots around 2:25 a.m. near the corner of Glenside and Walpole avenues.

Officers arrived in the area to find at least two cars damaged by gunfire.

The single known victim may have taken himself to a local hospital, according to Toronto police Staff Sgt. Janine Hancock.

Hancock said an investigation into the shooting is in its early stages, though it is possible that people in different vehicles were firing at each other.

"It sounds like there were quite a few shots heard," she said.

Officers were canvassing in the area early Friday morning.

No information about possible suspects was immediately available, Hancock said.