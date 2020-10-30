Scarborough school reports 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9 staff and 2 students

An elementary school in Scarborough reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Nine staff and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Glamorgan Junior Public School, located near Birchmount Road and Highway 401.

"All but one of the cases are limited to one wing of the school," Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed to CBC Toronto in an emailed statement.

Bird says as a result, Toronto Public Health (TPH) has declared an outbreak only in that wing, meaning the school doesn't have to close.

"The remainder of the school is not considered in an outbreak and the school remains open," Bird said. "At this point in time, 58 students have been asked by TPH to self isolate as a precaution."

In September, Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough closed for a week after only one student and three staff tested positive.