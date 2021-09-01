Girl, 10, suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck while on bike in Thornhill

A 10-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill, York Regional Police say.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, near Highway 7 and Dufferin Street, for a "serious" collision involving a white Hyundai Santa Fe and a child on a bicycle.

The girl was rushed to hospital. The driver of the Santa Fe was not injured and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage to contact its major collision investigation unit or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.