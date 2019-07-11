Girl, 4, in stable condition after drowning incident in Oakville

A four-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being found face down in a swimming pool in Oakville on Wednesday is improving, Halton police say.

On Thursday, Const. Ryan Anderson told CBC Toronto that the child's condition has been upgraded to stable.

Halton police were called to a home on Yarmouth Crescent shortly after noon on Wednesday for reports that the child and her 79-year-old grandmother were face down in the family in-ground pool. The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described what happened as a drowning incident.

Police say the child regained consciousness before police arrived, and was taken to McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton for treatment.