Young girl in life-threatening condition after assault in Scarborough highrise, police say

A young girl, between the age of seven and 14, is seriously injured following an alleged assault in a Scarborough residential building on Friday evening.

The altercation happened around 6 p.m. in a highrise in the area of Danforth and McCowan roads, near Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto police say.

The victim was without vital signs with stab wounds when emergency crews arrived and was rushed to SickKids hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Two other people, believed to be a mother and child, were also injured inside the residence, said Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service. They were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

A woman believed to be in her 30s was taken to hospital with a head injury. She is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The third victim wasn't taken to hospital.

unknown trouble: Danforth Rd/ McCowan Rd<br>-1 patient, serious injuries sent to hospital via emerg run<br>-Police on scene<br>-suspect: m/ approx. 5'9', wearing white jacket, possibly w/o shoes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2159363?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2159363</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tps43div</a><br>^ka —@TPSOperations

Investigators are searching for a male, around 5'9", wearing a white jacket and possibly without shoes, she added.

He was last seen fleeing the area on foot north along McCowan Road near Trudelle Street.