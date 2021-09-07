Girl reported missing in Barrie, Ont., found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a three-year-old girl reported missing in Barrie, Ont., because the child has been found, police said early Tuesday.

The alert was issued Monday afternoon for the girl from the community north of Toronto, along with a description of a man police were seeking.

Police updated the public around 5:30 a.m. ET, saying she had been found "safe and sound" and that arrangements were being made to have her returned to Barrie.

They say further details will be provided later Tuesday morning.