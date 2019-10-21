Girl under age 10 seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A girl under the age of 10 was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

The collision happened at McVean Drive and Lexington Road, near Castlemore Road, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Police received several calls about the collision at 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the girl whose injuries were "consistent with that of being struck by a vehicle," Mooken said.

The driver remained on the scene and is co-operating with investigators, he added, but said it's too early to say if charges will be laid.

Police are trying to determine what led to the collision.

Peel paramedics took the girl to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police have closed the intersection as officers from its major collision bureau investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dashboard camera video is urged to call police.