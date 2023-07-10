Girl, 6, dies after being struck by driver last week in Toronto's west end

A six-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was struck by a driver in Toronto's west end last week, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West near High Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said at the time that a white Honda CRV was headed westbound on Dundas Street West when the girl, who was walking with her mother on the north sidewalk, "suddenly ran into the roadway" and was hit by the vehicle.

The girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

In a news release on Monday, police said they had received information that the girl had died.

"Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, but do not expect any charges to be laid," police said.