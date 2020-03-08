Girl seriously hurt after driver smashes into bus shelter in Mississauga

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after a driver smashed into a bus shelter in Mississauga on Sunday.

Peel police said the driver, a man, has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The crash happened at Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:35 p.m.

Police said the girl has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment of her injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers are still trying to determine if the girl was in the bus shelter at the time or crossing the street.

Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and none suffered any injuries.

The impact of the crash shattered some of the glass of the bus shelter.

Police are continuing to investigate.