Girl Guide unit feeling relief after police recover 12 cases of stolen cookies

A downtown Toronto Girl Guide unit is feeling overjoyed after police recovered nearly $900 worth of cookies stolen from a leader's car overnight Tuesday.

Sonia Cabral is a leader with the unit and its "cookie person," which means she orders and stores the beloved cookies that guides have been selling for almost 100 years.

But on Wednesday morning, she says someone allegedly pried open her garage door, threw papers around inside her car, opened her trunk and made off with 12 cases — 144 boxes of cookies in total. She and other leaders were left in shock and disbelief.

"Why take Girl Guide cookies? You know, of so many other things that could be taken, why Girl Guide cookies? What are you going to do with them?"

Leader Sonia Cabral buys and stores the cookies for her unit. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

The cookies have since been returned to Cabral and a suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon, Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto.

Police did not share any other details about the person who was arrested, how they were located, or what charges they are facing.

Fate of recovered cookies undetermined

Cabral isn't sure yet if the unit will be able to sell the stolen boxes. She said one looks like it had been stepped on and tape had been peeled off some of the cases — so she's hoping Girl Guides might be able to provide the unit with surplus boxes so they can get back to selling.

She said if they aren't able to sell some of the still unopened cases or exchange them for surplus boxes, it would be a financial hit for the unit.

The scene of the alleged theft. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

The money fundraised through the sale of cookies helps finance things like camps for the guides.

"They subsidize a lot of activities that, without this help, we wouldn't be able to offer," she said.

Selling cookies together also helps empower the girls, she said.

"So much of our programming is around those cookies: financial literacy, business, economics," she said.

Now, she just hopes they can sell a few more cases to keep helping the unit.