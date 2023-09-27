Content
Toronto

Girl, 10, dead after being struck by driver in Vaughan, police say

A 10-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a driver in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.

York Regional Police's major collision investigations unit investigating

CBC News ·
Thornhill fatal crash 1
A York Regional Police cruiser is parked near the scene of a fatal crash in Vaughan on Wednesday. (CBC)

Police say they were called to the scene on Mullen Drive just before 5:40 p.m. 

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, they say.

The force's major collision investigations unit is investigating.

