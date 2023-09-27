Girl, 10, dead after being struck by driver in Vaughan, police say
A 10-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a driver in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
Police say they were called to the scene on Mullen Drive just before 5:40 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, they say.
The force's major collision investigations unit is investigating.
More to come