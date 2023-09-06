Girl dead, boy charged with murder after violent incident in Scarborough: police

A 12-year-old girl is dead and a boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a violent incident in Scarborough Tuesday evening, police say.

Toronto police were called to an apartment building in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price of the Toronto police homicide unit would only say that officers arrived to find a girl with significant injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

He did not confirm if the girl had been stabbed.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a young person was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in court via teleconference Wednesday. He wore a white jumpsuit and only spoke to give his name and date of birth.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with three other people.

At the apartment building Wednesday, building superintendent Amy Li said she got a call the day before from one of her tenants asking for help.

Later, she said, she saw a boy standing on the outer portion of an apartment's balcony, holding on to the railing.

Li said she called police, but told reporters she had no information about what led to the girl's death.

"It's very sad," she said.

In a post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Premier Doug Ford said he was "deeply saddened" to hear about the girl's death.

"I can't imagine the pain of losing a child and my deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and loved ones," Ford said.

Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary is asked to contact Toronto police.