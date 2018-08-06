Girl, 6, dead in Caledon crash while man in 30s injured

A six-year-old girl is dead and a 36-year-old man is injured following a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle in Caledon on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The six-year-old girl had been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, OPP spokesperson Const. Tamara Schubert said.

The 36-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Schubert said. No further update on his condition was immediately available.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 10 at Forks of the Credit Road just before 10:30 a.m.

The OPP said both the passenger vehicle and the tractor trailer were travelling northbound when the accident occurred.

Both the man and the girl were in the passenger vehicle, OPP said. There is no word on the condition of the truck driver.

A section of Highway 10 was closed for several hours to facilitate an investigation, OPP said. The southbound lanes have since reopened.