Young girl in hospital with serious burns after clothing catches fire

A girl believed to be about six years old suffered serious burns when her clothing caught fire on Saturday, Toronto paramedics said.

Toronto police are investigating.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place at about 12:35 p.m. for a medical complaint.

Police say the girl's clothing was on fire when they arrived. The fire was extinguished and paramedics said the girl was rushed to a burn centre with serious injuries.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said officers are investigating to determine whether the incident is criminal in nature or was the result of an accident.

He said police do not know what caused the girl's clothes to catch on fire.