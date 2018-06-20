Updated
Girl, believed to be in her teens, struck by vehicle while sitting on bench in Scarborough
A girl believed to be in her teens has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bunch near a bus stop in Scarborough.
The victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, paramedics say
A girl believed to be in her teens has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bench near a bus stop in Scarborough.
Paramedics say they were called to the scene in the Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East area around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim suffered serious lower-body injuries, but not they were not life-threatening, police say.
A second person was treated at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.
The area remains closed for the investigation.
Update, reports say the victim was sitting at a bench by a bus stop when she was struck by a vehicle. The investigation is continuing.^gl—@TPSOperations