Girl, believed to be in her teens, struck by vehicle while sitting on bench in Scarborough

A girl believed to be in her teens has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bench near a bus stop in Scarborough.

Paramedics say they were called to the scene in the Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East area around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim suffered serious lower-body injuries, but not they were not life-threatening, police say.

A second person was treated at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.