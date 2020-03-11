Girl who fell from 12th floor balcony suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say

A five-year-old girl who fell from a 12th floor balcony of an apartment building on Tuesday is recovering in hospital after suffering what police now say is non-life-threatening injuries

In a news release on Wednesday, Toronto police said investigators no longer consider the fall suspicious and the incident doesn't warrant a criminal investigation.

Police said the girl was helped by building residents after she fell. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2900 Jane St., south of Finch Avenue West, at 2:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the girl on the north side of the building in medical distress.

Toronto paramedics rushed the girl to hospital with serious injuries. She was said to be in serious but stable condition.

According to police, the girl was conscious and breathing when transported.

Police said they would like to thank members of the public who immediately helped the girl.

Officers at the scene initially said the girl was six years old.