A toddler struck by a falling air conditioning unit on Monday afternoon in Toronto has died in hospital, police say.

The 2½-year-old girl was in a stroller being pushed by her mother when the unit plummeted from the eighth storey of a building in suburban Scarborough, said Const. Caroline de Kloet on Tuesday.

The building is run by Toronto Community Housing (TCH), the city's social housing agency.

She died in the hospital's pediatric trauma centre.

De Kloet initially said the girl was four years old, but later revised the information.

No charges will be laid, she added.

Warning about AC units issued

On its website, TCH warns tenants about the dangers posted by window AC units.

"Improperly installed window air conditioners are a serious safety hazard to you and your family, and can fall onto other people."

TCH also says tenants must get permission to install the units and they should be placed over balconies whenever possible.

"You may be held liable for injuries or property damage from improperly installed window air conditioners," TCH's website says.