4-year-old girl hit by falling air conditioning unit dies in hospital

A 4-year-old girl who was struck by a falling air conditioning unit has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

The window unit fell from the eighth storey of a Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough on Lawrence Avenue E. on Monday afternoon.

The girl was taken with critical injuries to a pediatric trauma centre, where she later died, police said Tuesday morning.

No further information was available.

Professional air conditioning companies do install window units, however many also take the project on themselves.

According to the City of Toronto, no building permit is required to install window air conditioning units.