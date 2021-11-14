Girl, 5, dies after Etobicoke car crash

A five-year-old girl is dead after a woman lost control of her car and hit a tree.

Police were called to Renforth Drive south of Centennial Park Gate in Etobicoke shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died.

The 31-year-old woman at the wheel was also taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police could not confirm the relationship between the woman and child.