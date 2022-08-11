Girl, 4, found wandering TTC tracks at Warden station

TTC employees discovered a 4-year-old girl walking on outdoor tracks near Warden subway station in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Employees spotted the child around 1:40 a.m., according to spokesperson Mike DeToma. Power to the area was cut so TTC staff could safely get to the girl. Toronto police were also called, and reunited the girl with her mother at the station.

Staff Sgt. Kenny Ho said it appears the girl got out of her home and wandered off. He said there doesn't appear to be any criminality and the child was not injured.

The TTC checked the fencing in the area to see if there were any gaps, but DeToma said it's not clear at this point how the preschooler was able to make it down to the tracks.

A further investigation may be required, he said.

In a tweet, the TTC called it "a concerning, but thankfully, very rare, occurrence."