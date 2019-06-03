Girl, 13, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two 13-year-old girls have been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in front of a school in Agincourt Monday, Toronto police say.

One of the girls is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious condition, Toronto paramedics say.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Midland and Lockie avenues just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a serious collision.

The girls had been walking east to west across a block on Midland Avenue, while the vehicle approached southbound, said Sgt. Edmund Wong of Toronto police's traffic services. The pair were struck as they crossed Lockie Avenue, he said.

The vehicles windshield was cracked in the process.

Wong says the girls are not believed to have been students at the school.

The female motorist involved stayed at the scene, police say.

It's not yet known if speed was a factor.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for two to three hours as police investigate.