Giorgio Mammoliti to seek federal Tory nomination in Brampton, sources say

Giorgio Mammoliti is planning to seek the Conservative nomination in a Brampton riding for next October's federal election, two sources have told CBC Toronto.

The news comes after Mammoliti ran for re-election in Toronto's Ward 7, Humber River-Black Creek, and lost to fellow city councillor Tony Perruzza in last week's municipal election.

Mammoliti had planned to run as a Progressive Conservative in Brampton Centre back in June's provincial election, but then decided to return to local politics.

Two federal Conservative sources told CBC Toronto Tuesday night the controversial former city councillor plans to seek the nomination in either Brampton Centre or Brampton East.

The Conservatives have already nominated a candidate for Brampton East. However, Brampton West, Brampton South, Brampton Centre and Brampton North are all open.

Prior to Premier Doug Ford's move to slash Toronto city council almost in half to 25 wards, Mammoliti represented Ward 7, York West, from 2000 to 2018.

Mammoliti was also elected to the Ontario Legislature in 1990 as the NDP MPP for Yorkview before switching over to municipal politics in 1997.

Giorgio Mammoliti was noted for pushing controversial ideas, such as defunding Pride Toronto. He ran on dismantling community housing in the last municipal election, which he lost to Coun. Tony Perruzza. (CBC)

A close ally of the premier, Mammoliti came out in favour of the plan to reduce the size of council this summer. He ended up finishing about 13 percentage points behind Perruzza on municipal election night after running a divisive campaign to dismantle community housing in his ward.

Mammoliti missed 43 per cent of council votes in his last term.

But throughout his long tenure on Toronto city council, he often made headlines with controversial ideas, such as creating a red light district on Toronto Island and installing the world's tallest flagpole in his ward.

He also sought to defund Pride Toronto, and brought forward motions during budget debates to cut or cancel major programs, such as the city's anti-poverty initiatives.