Ever wanted to go to Stars Hollow, Gilmore Girls fans? Head to Unionville in October

If you're a fan of the Gilmore Girls and you live in the GTA, you don't have to travel very far to find the place where it was originally shot, and this fall you'll also be able to meet some of the cast members who helped make the TV show a hit.

Although the multi-generational drama is set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow in Connecticut, its pilot was originally shot on Main Street in Unionville, Ont., just 32 kilometres northeast of Toronto, and it's returning there almost 20 years later for the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest in October.

"We wanted to give fans the opportunity to see where the pilot was filmed," said Jennie Whitaker, the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest co-founder, in an interview with CBC Toronto Tuesday. "It's turned into a celebration of a show that people really love and that has this really wonderful following."

The show first aired in 2000 and was cancelled in 2007, only to be revived on Netflix to huge fanfare in 2016. It was widely praised by TV critics and gained a wide audience due to its witty dialogue and beloved cast.

Members of that cast and crew will be in Unionville, part of Markham, Ont., for the three-day fan event from Oct. 4 to 6. It's first time the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest will take place in Canada.

Storefront in Unionville seen in the original pilot of Gilmore Girls. (Courtesy of Main Street Unionville)

"While the festival schedule and cast invites change year-after-year, we always aim to bring a familiarity that can only be explained by those who feel nostalgic when they hear the show's 'la-la's' or see the townspeople in Stars Hollow," said Whitaker.

Actor Scott Patterson, who plays the character of Luke Danes, will be attending the fan fest for the first time this year.

Fans of the show can also expect to meet 13 members of the show's cast and crew, including Patterson, Aris Alvarado, who plays Caesar, John Cabrera (Brian), Shelly Cole (Madeline), and more.

There will also be 40 to 50 interactive events and activities happening throughout the weekend for fans and cast members.

Whitaker says the festival has sold out every year. Organizers are expecting about 1,200 people to attend.