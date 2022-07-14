Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Gil Penalosa will run for mayor in Toronto

Gil Penalosa, a well known urbanist, announced Thursday he'll run for mayor in Toronto's October election.

The urbanist is a frequent commenter on road safety issues in the city

CBC News
Toronto Mayor John Tory, right, and Gil Penalosa, founder and chair of 8 80 Cities, take part in a panel discussion at the XII Metropolis World Congress in Montreal five years ago. Penalosa announced he'll run against Tory for the mayor's job in this October's election. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Penalosa is the founder of 8 80 Cities, a non-profit organization that aims to make cities great for both 8- and 80-year-olds alike. He frequently comments on road safety issues in the city.

"I want a city for everyone," Penalosa tweeted, vowing to walk the city to listen to resident concerns.

Penalosa said he'll officially launch his campaign on Monday.

Mayor John Tory, who easily won re-election in 2018 by capturing 63 per cent of the vote, is seeking a third term as Toronto's mayor. Tory's closest rival, Jennifer Keesmaat — who Penalosa backed — won just under 24 per cent of the vote.

Ten other candidates have registered with the city to run against Tory and Penalosa, including Sarah Climenhaga who ran in 2018. You can find the full list here.

Potential candidates have until August 19 to enter the election. 

The vote is set for Oct. 24.

