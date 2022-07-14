Gil Penalosa, a well known urbanist, announced Thursday he'll run for mayor in Toronto's October election.

Penalosa is the founder of 8 80 Cities, a non-profit organization that aims to make cities great for both 8- and 80-year-olds alike. He frequently comments on road safety issues in the city.

"I want a city for everyone," Penalosa tweeted, vowing to walk the city to listen to resident concerns.

Penalosa said he'll officially launch his campaign on Monday.

I have decided to run for Mayor of Toronto.<br>I want a city for EVERYONE.<br>I’ll register today at City Hall at 10:30, and launch on Monday morning. We can / must have an affordable, equitable, sustainable Toronto for EVERYONE.<br>I’ll walk the city, listening, as together we can do it. <a href="https://t.co/3GFpHm3Akp">pic.twitter.com/3GFpHm3Akp</a> —@Penalosa_G

Mayor John Tory, who easily won re-election in 2018 by capturing 63 per cent of the vote, is seeking a third term as Toronto's mayor. Tory's closest rival, Jennifer Keesmaat — who Penalosa backed — won just under 24 per cent of the vote.

Ten other candidates have registered with the city to run against Tory and Penalosa, including Sarah Climenhaga who ran in 2018. You can find the full list here.

Potential candidates have until August 19 to enter the election.

The vote is set for Oct. 24.