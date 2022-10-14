Gil Penalosa on why he believes he can defeat John Tory in Toronto's election

There's less than one week before Toronto goes to the polls and CBC Radio's Metro Morning is hosting several mayoral candidates this week to hear about their vision for the city.

Tuesday's interview is with Gil Penalosa, the urbanist who has emerged as one of John Tory's most vocal challengers during the campaign.

He's speaking with host Ismaila Alfa at 7:13 a.m. ET.

You can watch the interview live in the player below.

On Monday, Metro Morning spoke with Sarah Climenhaga about her campaign. On Wednesday, the show is set to speak with John Tory.

