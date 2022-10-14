Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Gil Penalosa on why he believes he can defeat John Tory in Toronto's election

CBC Radio's Metro Morning will speak with a number of mayor candidates this week in the leadup to the Oct. 24 election. Today, host Ismaila Alfa talks with Gil Penalosa about the direction he'd take the city in.

Urbanist is making his first run for mayor of Toronto

CBC News ·
Gil Penalosa, left, outlines a point during the first of two Toronto mayoral debates. The urbanist is set to speak with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Tuesday about his plan for the city. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

There's less than one week before Toronto goes to the polls and CBC Radio's Metro Morning is hosting several mayoral candidates this week to hear about their vision for the city.

Tuesday's interview is with Gil Penalosa, the urbanist who has emerged as one of John Tory's most vocal challengers during the campaign. 

He's speaking with host Ismaila Alfa at 7:13 a.m. ET.

You can watch the interview live in the player below.

If you missed the mayoral debates, you can catch up on what happened in the following links:

On Monday, Metro Morning spoke with Sarah Climenhaga about her campaign. On Wednesday, the show is set to speak with John Tory. 

In total, there are 31 people running for mayor — comprising by far the longest list on your ballot. They are:

  • Blake Acton
  • Avraham Arrobas
  • Darren Atkinson
  • Chloe Brown
  • Drew Buckingham
  • Elvira Caputolan
  • Kevin Clarke
  • Sarah Climenhaga
  • Phillip D'Cruze
  • Cory Deville
  • Alexey Efimovskikh
  • Isabella Gamk
  • Arjun Gupta
  • Peter Handjis
  • Robert Hatton
  • Monowar Hossain
  • Soaad Hossain
  • Khadijah Jamal
  • Kris Langenfeld
  • John Letonja
  • Tony Luk
  • Ferin Malek
  • Gil Penalosa
  • Stephen Punwasi
  • D!ONNE Renée
  • Kyle Schwartz
  • Knia Singh
  • Sandeep Srivastava
  • John Tory
  • Reginald Tull
  • Jack Yan
