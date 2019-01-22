Gil Penalosa launches mayoral campaign

Gil Penalosa is launching his mayoral campaign Monday after filing his paperwork to run for the city's top job last week.

Penalosa, a well known urbanist, spoke with Ismaila Alfa on CBC Radio's Metro Morning about his vision for the city and how that differs from that of the current mayor, John Tory. You can listen to that interview in the player below:

Metro Morning 9:35 Gil Penalosa launches his bid for mayor of Toronto Gil Penalosa is the founder of 8-80 cities, and former ambassador of World Urban Parks. He has advised hundreds of cities around the world, and he’s launching his bid for mayor in this one today.

Toronto's municipal election is set for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. You can find a full list of mayoral candidates here.

