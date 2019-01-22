Gil Penalosa launches mayoral campaign
Gil Penalosa is set to launch his mayoral campaign Monday after filing his paperwork to run for the city’s top job last week.
Urbanist lays out his vision for Toronto during interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning
Gil Penalosa is launching his mayoral campaign Monday after filing his paperwork to run for the city's top job last week.
Penalosa, a well known urbanist, spoke with Ismaila Alfa on CBC Radio's Metro Morning about his vision for the city and how that differs from that of the current mayor, John Tory. You can listen to that interview in the player below:
Toronto's municipal election is set for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. You can find a full list of mayoral candidates here.
Here are some of the other key storylines heading into the fall election:
- Mayor John Tory is seeking a third term as mayor.
- Several councillors, including Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, aren't seeking re-election. That matters because incumbents hold a strong advantage in municipal politics.
Do you have questions about the Toronto election? Send us an email and we'll try to find an answer for you.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?