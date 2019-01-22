Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Gil Penalosa launches mayoral campaign

Gil Penalosa is set to launch his mayoral campaign Monday after filing his paperwork to run for the city’s top job last week.

Urbanist lays out his vision for Toronto during interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning

Gil Penalosa, the founder of the Canadian non-profit organization 8 80 Cities, is launching his mayor campaign Monday. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Penalosa, a well known urbanist, spoke with Ismaila Alfa on CBC Radio's Metro Morning about his vision for the city and how that differs from that of the current mayor, John Tory. You can listen to that interview in the player below:

Metro Morning9:35Gil Penalosa launches his bid for mayor of Toronto
Gil Penalosa is the founder of 8-80 cities, and former ambassador of World Urban Parks. He has advised hundreds of cities around the world, and he’s launching his bid for mayor in this one today.

Toronto's municipal election is set for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. You can find a full list of mayoral candidates here.

Here are some of the other key storylines heading into the fall election:

Do you have questions about the Toronto election? Send us an email and we'll try to find an answer for you. 

