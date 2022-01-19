Police searching for man who stole high-end Les Paul guitar by shoving it down his pants

Investigators with York Regional Police are appealing for the public's help after a man walked out of a music store in Richmond Hill with a nearly top-of-the-line Gibson Les Paul Custom concealed in his oversized sweatpants.

According to a news release, the incident happened back on Dec. 20. That's when a man walked into Cosmo Music and pulled a 60th anniversary '59 Les Paul standard off the rack. The custom shop instrument, which is valued at around $8,000, is a re-creation of a 1959 Les Paul, which is considered by many guitar aficionados to be one of the most sought after instruments in history.

Police also released security camera footage of the incident:

In it, a man can be seen putting the instrument headstock-first down his pants, before concealing the rest of it under his hoodie — while other shoppers mill about only a metre or so away.

Police say the man then left the shop and took off in a vehicle driven by a second man.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.