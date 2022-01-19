Police searching for man who stole high-end Les Paul guitar by shoving it down his pants
Investigators searching for Gibson custom shop 60th anniversary '59 Les Paul standard
Investigators with York Regional Police are appealing for the public's help after a man walked out of a music store in Richmond Hill with a nearly top-of-the-line Gibson Les Paul Custom concealed in his oversized sweatpants.
According to a news release, the incident happened back on Dec. 20. That's when a man walked into Cosmo Music and pulled a 60th anniversary '59 Les Paul standard off the rack. The custom shop instrument, which is valued at around $8,000, is a re-creation of a 1959 Les Paul, which is considered by many guitar aficionados to be one of the most sought after instruments in history.
Police also released security camera footage of the incident:
In it, a man can be seen putting the instrument headstock-first down his pants, before concealing the rest of it under his hoodie — while other shoppers mill about only a metre or so away.
Police say the man then left the shop and took off in a vehicle driven by a second man.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
