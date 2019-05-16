Greek Freak ... or Greek God?

Whatever you want to call him, Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the biggest obstacle facing the Toronto Raptors in their quest to make it to the first NBA Championship Series in their history.

But he has also quickly become Milwaukee's adopted son — and "saviour."

Antetokounmpo, 24, led the hometown Bucks to a league-best record this season and the team's first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 1991, when the All-Star forward was just six years old and living with his Nigerian-born parents in Athens, Greece.

Having a superstar like Antetokounmpo is heady stuff for a middle-sized city that lives in the shadow of Chicago, which lies just 150 kilometres south on Lake Michigan. He's also something to celebrate for a community that loves its pro basketball team, even though it was a loser for so many years.

"He brought life to this city," said Bucks fan Brian Evans. "The Bucks were down for so long. He was the saviour. He's like a god right now."

Antetokounmpo warms up before Game 3 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press)

Milwaukee hit the 60-win mark this season for the first time since 1981.

"It's amazing what he did in a couple years since he's been here. He basically lifted a struggling franchise up to a championship contender," Evans said.

Bucks fan Brian Evans says Giannis Antetokounmpo has 'brought life to this city,' by making an impact on Milwaukee both on and off the basketball court. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

But Milwaukeeans aren't just praising Antetokounmpo for his success on the court.

"He gives so much back," said Evans. "For a person with roots from another country, we made him a part of the family, like he was born and raised in Milwaukee. Wherever he goes, everybody knows him."

At seven feet tall, he's a tough person to miss.

In true "freak" fashion, his wingspan is wider than his height.

Physical attributes aside, Bucks fans say his relationship with the Milwaukee community is unparalleled.

"I was downtown one day and he came into the mall," remembered Evans. "He is so humble. He must've wrote about 20 autographs. He's a complete person."

"I think his attitude is wonderful," said Milwaukee resident Roberta Scott. "It's like he's always trying to give back. He's always talking about how he cares for people and the community."

Antetokounmpo hosts what are known as "Giannis' Family Nights" where he and his relatives gather dozens of Milwaukee families for games, food and presents around the holidays.

Still, he's never far from getting a taste of home.

A 15-minute drive from Bucks home arena Fiserv Forum, in a nondescript strip mall, sits one of Antetokounmpo's favourite spots for Greek food, Omega Restaurant.

"It's an honour to have him here," said manager George Flores. "Last time he was here, there was a lot of people here, because they know that he's here."

His favourite dish: Greek-style lamb chops with saganaki and an appetizer of fried cheese.

'Opa!' Omega Restaurant manager George Flores puts the finishing touches on a saganaki plate. He says the dish, along with Greek-style lamb chops, are Antetokounmpo's favourite dishes. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

Flores says while there is pressure to serve the Greek native authentic dishes, he says Omega's chefs are up to the task when Antetokounmpo walks in.

"Everybody is excited to make his food."