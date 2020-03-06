'It's crazy': Meet 2 GTA girl bands competing for the same Juno award

Two girl bands from the Greater Toronto Area are hoping to bring home the same Juno award this weekend.



Girl Pow-R and GFORCE are up-and-coming groups known for singing, rapping and writing original songs.

"When we saw our names on the screen for the category we were all screaming and freaking out," Girl Pow-R member Crisalyn Bell told CBC Toronto.

Girl Pow-R's six members range from 11 to 17 years old. The pop group gained its fan base through tours across Canada and the U.S. over the past few years.

GFORCE, meanwhile, had its big break after making it to the quarter-finals on America's Got Talent in 2019.

"We're so blessed because so many of our goals have been checked off," said GFORCE member Michela Luci. "It's crazy."

The group's five members, ranging from 11 to 13 years old, are known for their pop and hip-hop songs.

In addition to singing and dancing, the young GFORCE vocalists also rap, scoring them high praise from America's Got Talent judges as well as millions of YouTube views.

And now the two groups are among give nominees battling it out for children's album of the year.

Junos streaming LIVE Sunday

They won't find out who gets to take home the prize until this weekend, when the winners will be announced.



The show will take place in Saskatoon on Sunday, and will be carried LIVE on CBC.



It will be hosted by another local artist — Alessia Cara.