Get ready for a slower drive: Lane closures on the DVP have begun

Drivers can prepare for a slower commute this morning — construction near the Don Valley Parkway begins Tuesday, kicking off a summer of lane closures and potentially slow traffic.

Only two lanes will be open in either direction of the DVP from Don Mills Road To Lawrence Ave E, during repairs to four major bridges.

Get used to the slower roads — the construction is planned until October.

Michael D'Andrea, the City of Toronto's Chief Engineer, says doing the work all at once is the best way to minimize impact and address aging infrastructure.

The work is happening on bridges Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.