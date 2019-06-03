Georgetown woman charged with impaired driving after head-on crash with police car

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after she allegedly drove head-on into a parked police cruiser and attempted to flee the scene.

No one was injured in the crash on Highway 7, between Trafalgar Road and Main Street North in Georgetown, which happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to Staff Sgt. Paul Davies, spokesperson for Halton Regional Police. Georgetown, northwest of Toronto, is a community in the town of Halton Hills.

The driver, a 24-year-old Georgetown, Ont. woman, is facing two impaired driving charges.

An officer had stopped his car on the side of the highway, facing westbound, when an eastbound Hyundai Tucson SUV came around a curve in the road and allegedly struck the cruiser "at a high rate of speed," Davies said.

No one was taken to hospital. Davies said the officer was not injured mostly likely because the crash triggered air bags in the cruiser. The woman, who was driving the vehicle, and her two male passengers were not injured either.

"The ambulance wasn't called. Nobody was complaining of any pain or injuries. We were lucky," Davies said.

Davies said the woman allegedly drove away from the scene in an eastbound direction but a second Halton police officer was able to stop her.

"It appeared that the SUV made an attempt to flee the scene. However, due to damage, it was not able to get too far and another officer was able to intercept that vehicle," Davies said.

Officers arrested the woman at the scene. She provided a breath sample and has been charged with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration at or over 80 mgs per 100 ml of blood within two hours of driving.

She was released on a promise to appear and is due to appear in a Milton courtroom on July 8.

Highway 7, which was closed in both directions between Trafalgar Road and Main Street North, has been reopened.

