Man fatally shot outside Georgetown home

A man was fatally shot outside a home in Georgetown late Tuesday, Halton police say.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on Monarch Drive shortly after 11 p.m. after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

The victim was found on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Stejepan Vujanovic lives in the new subdivision with his family. He said he heard as many as 10 gunshots.

"First I was thinking it was fireworks, but it sounded too loud and too fast," he told CBC Toronto.

"It's pretty freaky. I just moved into this place and I have two kids."

Halton police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.