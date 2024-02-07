Woman dies in Georgetown house fire, police say

A woman has died in a house fire in Georgetown that broke out early Wednesday, Halton Regional Police say.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to a home on Victoria Street at 5:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and the fire had already spread next door. Police said they evacuated neighbouring homes.

Halton Hills firefighters extinguished the fire, police added.

No one else was injured in the blaze, and no one else was found in the home. Police said the woman lived at the house where she died and her name has not been released.

Halton police said both its criminal investigations branch and major crime bureau are investigating the circumstances of the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to call Halton police.