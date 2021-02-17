Police, fire officials investigating fatal Georgetown, Ont. fire

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a house in Georgetown, Ont. Wednesday morning, police say.

According to a news release from Halton Regional Police, emergency crews were called to a home on Hidden Lake Trail, about 60 kilometres from Toronto, around 5:35 a.m. They found a home that was "fully engulfed in flames," police said.

Two people were found dead inside the home. Halton Hills firefighters doused the flames, but the cause is still under investigation, police say. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.

"The Halton Regional Police Service would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time," the news release reads.

Hidden Lake Trail is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.