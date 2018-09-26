The new George Webster Elementary School opened its doors for a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, and to help mark the special occasion, they unveiled a time capsule kept since the original school's opening back in 1954.

Long-time CBC traffic reporter Jim Curran was in Grade 1 at the school, located on Chapman Avenue near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, when the time capsule was buried and was also on hand at Wednesday's ceremony when it was shown off again.

Curran's memory of the time capsule was fuzzy, and he says he had to rely on his older brother who also went to the school to remind him that he did in fact sign his name on a sheet that went into it.

Still, the time capsule remained a mystery to him for much of his life.

This copy of The Globe and Mail dated Nov. 1, 1954 was found in the time capsule. It cost five cents a copy at the time. Today, a copy costs $3 on weekdays. (Grant Linton/CBC)

"There was a stone near the corner of the school with the date on it, 1954, and I had been told, although I didn't see it, that the time capsule had been put behind that stone," he told CBC's Here and Now.

"All these years I would occasionally take a detour, and drive by the school, and I would see the stone, and it would remind me — I'm sure there's a time capsule behind that stone."

Inside the time capsule was a copy of The Globe and Mail, a map of the area, the program for opening day, some coins and that nearly forgotten list of names.

A map of the immediate area around school was also found in the time capsule. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The TDSB describes the new George Webster as an modern, energy-efficient facility that can accommodate 848 junior kindergarten to Grade 8 students. It includes a parenting and family literacy centre, fully stocked music room, pediatric clinic and child care centre.

Curran also spoke to the kids at the re-opening ceremony and says returning to George Webster made him feel old and young at the same time.

"Coming back to George Webster was really, really an exciting thing for me," he said. "The fact that it was 64 years ago. It just doesn't feel like that way."