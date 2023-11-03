Why Toronto's housing crisis could become a 'vulnerability' for one downtown college

When Halah Al-Jumaili arrived in Canada in January, the George Brown College student was plunged into the deep end of Toronto's precarious housing market.

The finance student, originally from Iraq, knew the market would be difficult, but she says it took her a month to find a crowded two-bedroom apartment to share with two other students. The living room had been converted into a third bedroom by the landlord and rent for each student was $1,250 a month.

"There was no privacy," she said. "I could hear all my friends' conversations. So, I didn't feel like it was even a place I could study."

For the next seven months, Al-Jumaili juggled her classes and a part-time job with a full-time hunt for a better place to live. Often landlords wouldn't return calls or messages, other times the places were in bad shape. Still others required a full years' rent upfront to even be considered for the space.

"It was so difficult, so challenging," she said.

George Brown College student alah Al-Jumaili says it's important schools help students find safe and affordable housing. The school is preparing to issue the first report of housing task force that aims to help both students and workers address the crisis. (Doug Husby/CBC)

She'd focused on living downtown near the college when she first arrived because she didn't know the city well. But police were a regular fixture at her building and security was lax, she recalls.

"I tried as much as I could to move away from it because it did not feel safe at all," she said.

Many students, staff can't afford to live near campus

Al-Jumaili's story is a familiar one to administrators at George Brown, says former city councillor and one of the school's current vice-presidents, Joe Cressy.

That's why the downtown school has spent months talking to students, workers and community members about the housing crisis and how it impacts the campus. A task force formed to conduct that research and find solutions will issue its first findings on Monday.

"George Brown's position in downtown Toronto may become a strategic vulnerability due to the housing crisis, but it can also be a strategic opportunity if we help solve it with our partners," the report notes.

Cressy said while the college can't solve the problem by itself, it also can't ignore it.

"If we're going to succeed as an institution, if we're going to succeed as a city, we need to provide more housing options to workers and students alike," he said.

After months of research, the report, which was provided exclusively to CBC Toronto, highlights the growing challenge housing affordability poses for the school. George Brown's location in the heart of the city — which was once a key advantage — now means students and staff can't afford to live near the campus and must commute a further distance to it.

The college surveyed 770 students in creating the report and found the crisis has forced students to pay exorbitant rents in spaces that are often unsafe. Others take on multiple jobs in addition to their school schedule to pay the rent. Half of the students surveyed have a commute of at least an hour to get to campus.

And George Brown doesn't have much on-campus housing to offer at the moment.

Historically, colleges did not build student residences to the same degree as universities because they were envisioned to serve their local community. That's shifted in recent years and Cressy says in 2015, George Brown converted a building used to house athletes for the Pan-Am Games into its first residence.

"The George" is home to 500 students every school year, but the wait list to get in sits at more than double its capacity.

College considering providing housing for employees

For workers, Cressy said the task force heard that housing affordability has impacted recruitment and retention. Increasingly, the college is considering providing housing for employees as a possible solution, he said.

"New York University purchased apartment buildings to provide housing to staff," he said. "In San Jose, they're looking at an innovative model around student and employee housing."

Nicole Zikovitz has worked in the marketing department at George Brown for three years. But after living most of her working life downtown, when it came time to have a family, she and her partner moved north, eventually settling in Bradford.

George Brown College employee Nicole Zikovitz says she and her partner had to move north of Toronto to find a home in their price range. The school is examining its options to help address commute times for workers and recruitment and retention. That could involve providing some housing for employees. (Doug Husby/CBC)

"When it came to making that next move, we had to weigh our options in terms of where do we want to live? Where can we afford to live?" she said.

Living near the school wasn't in that budget, Zikovitz said. She now commutes about an hour to get to work when she can't work remotely.

"Truthfully, if that was within our budget at the time, I would have loved to have remained closer to the city," she said.

Student housing crunch impacts entire city: advocate

Mark Richardson, HousingNowTO volunteer technical lead, said the housing problem George Brown is experiencing isn't isolated to that campus. It stretches even to post-secondary institutions with more housing stock, he said.

"The affordable housing crisis for students affects the affordable housing crisis for the whole city," Richardson said.

"In 2022, there were 300,000 full time students at 15 college and university campuses in the city of Toronto. There's affordable accommodation and student housing accommodation for just a very small number of those students."

George Brown's housing task force is expected to continue its work in the coming months and propose solutions in the new year. Those could include converting existing college properties into more housing, working with governments to access new funding and buying or renovating existing offices or hotels near the campus to create more housing.

"It's not good enough for us to sit back and hope that the private or government sectors build housing … we want to be part of the solution," Cressy said.

As for Al-Jumaili, she's found an apartment with her younger brother in St. Clair West area that's safe, clean and affordable. But she says it's clear that students need help finding housing.

"I hope that all the colleges will take this initiative … to help students to find a place so they can feel safe," she said.