Statements calling for genocide of religious groups being investigated as hate crime, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating statements advocating for the genocide of two religious groups, made in a video shared on YouTube, as a possible hate crime.

Comments were made in a video posted on YouTube on June 21

Toronto police said in a news release that charges related to hate speech require the consent of the province's attorney general. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The video was recorded in Dundas Square and posted online on June 21, police said in a news release.

"At this time, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence and is being actively investigated by Toronto Police Service's Hate Crime Unit," police said.

Laying charges for hate speech offences require sign off from the province's attorney general, police noted. 

