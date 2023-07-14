Toronto police ID man found dead 4 years ago, hope genetic genealogy will crack more cases

Toronto police say they have identified a man found dead in the stairwell of a King Street West building four years ago with the help of a process called genetic genealogy, and say they hope the tool will help crack more cold cases in the future.

Police have not released the man's name or age, but they announced the finding in a news release on Friday, noting it used the tool to solve the case. The process allows police to identify unknown human remains and offenders in homicide or sexual assault cases where DNA has been left at a crime scene.

The technology was used most recently in the case of a four-year-old girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in Rosedale. The girl was identified last month as Neveah Tucker of Toronto. It was also used to identify an unidentified woman found dead in Trinity Bellwoods Park in June 2020.

Sgt. Stephen Smith, of Toronto police's homicide and missing persons unit, said on Friday that the police service has 65 unidentified human remains in Toronto that it wants to identify and is in the process of sending 12 unidentified human remains for testing.

"This allows us to utilize familial matching and it allows us to to identify these people that have gone unidentified for a number of years and give them their names back," Smith said.

'We really didn't have anywhere to start': police

Genetic genealogy combines DNA analysis with genealogical research by matching a sample to a database of DNA to determine a familial relationship and identify a likely suspect or unidentified human remains. Researchers have previously found connections by looking at public genealogical sites.

In this case, the body of the man was found on July 18, 2019 in a building at 901 King St. W., according to the release. He had "extensive" tattoos on both of his arms and on his upper back.

The man didn't have a criminal record and there were no fingerprints or DNA on file, police said. He had not been reported missing and was not carrying identification.

"When we had to start to try to identify him, we really didn't have anywhere to start," Smith said.

In a Sept. 1, 2019 news release, police described the man as white, about 32 to 52 years of age, 5'8" to 6'2" tall, with an average build, short salt and pepper hair, and good teeth.

The Ontario Pathologist's office, with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police, arranged for an artist to create a rendition of the man. Police had hoped someone would recognize him and provide closure to his family and the police.

Death not believed to be criminal in nature, police say

Officers also released a video appeal to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

But the artist's rendering of the man, although released to the media, failed to lead to his identification.

"Investigators turned to investigative genetic genealogy for assistance," police said.

In the fall of 2022, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service provided a biological sample to Othram Inc., a forensic genetic genealogy company based in The Woodlands, Texas. It created a DNA profile of the man. That DNA profile was then compared to public databases.

"Multiple people who shared their DNA with a family genealogical project were found to have common DNA with the deceased. Genetic genealogy investigators reviewed family trees, social media and obituaries attempting to identify him," police said.

Then, on May 23 of this year, investigators reached a relative who provided a possible name of the man. Police investigated further and were able to confirm the match. Officers then contacted his family members.

Police said the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario confirmed the identity through medical imaging records.

"As investigators do not believe the death is criminal in nature, no further details about the deceased will be released," police said.

'They know what has happened to their loved one'

Smith said family members were very upset when reached by police and told their relative was dead. But the identification did provide closure, he added.

"At least they know what has happened to their loved one," he said.

"I'm sure a number of times over the years they've wondered what happened to their loved one and this definitively gives them an answer. Unfortunately, the answer is that they're deceased... but it does allow them to know where their family member is."

Toronto police began using genetic genealogy in 2019, when the service received a grant of $500,000 from Ontario's solicitor general's officer to crack cold cases.

"As long as we have DNA from the actual unidentified remains, we can utilize it for this technique," Smith said.

