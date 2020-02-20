Man sentenced in gang rape case last week now out on bail

A man who was sentenced to nine years in prison last week for the hours-long drugging and sexual assault of a barely conscious woman in 2016 has been released on bail pending appeal, with a new trial expected to be ordered in his case.

Gavin MacMillan, 44, was sentenced on Feb. 12 for his part in what Superior Court Justice Michael Dambrot called a "prolonged, violent and degrading sexual assault" at the now-shuttered College Street Bar, which MacMillan once owned.

In a decision released Wednesday, Court of Appeal Justice James MacPhearson granted bail, saying Macmillan's case for appeal is so strong that it "borders on certainty."

"He has a very strong case on the appeal," MacPhearson wrote.

MacMillan's appeal centres on the allegation that Dambrot — much like several other Ontario trial judges in recent months — erred in his interpretation of a new federal law about the jury selection process. As part of his appeal, MacMillan said Dambrot should not have denied him the right to use what's called "peremptory challenges" during jury selection.

The federal government eliminated the use of peremptory challenges, a mechanism through which lawyers on either side can veto a certain number of prospective jurors without explanation, as part of major legal reforms that took effect on Sept. 19 of last year.

New trial very likely

In a unanimous decision issued last month, the appeal court said the new rule should not have been applied to cases already in the system in which the accused requested a trial by jury before the law came into force.

Legal experts have said the ruling could affect dozens of cases heard by juries in Ontario since the changes took effect.

MacMillan, left, and bar manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, right, were both sentenced to nine years in prison. (Toronto Police)

A new trial has already been ordered for a man convicted of first-degree murder after the Court of Appeal similarly found the changes to the jury selection process should not have applied to his case.

"It follows that, barring something unforeseen arising, the appeal in this case will almost certainly be allowed and a new trial will be ordered," MacPhearson wrote about MacMillan's case.

The Crown opposed MacMillan's bail, arguing a successful appeal is far from a certainty given that the Crown is hoping to fight the Court of Appeal decision that threw dozens of jury trials into doubt. The Supreme Court of Canada, the prosecution said, may yet overturn the earlier ruling or find that a new trial is not the answer.

MacPherson, however, called the prosecution's arguments speculative. He said the offences of which MacMillan was convicted were "grave," but said releasing him would not harm confidence in the administration of justice.

The judge did note in his decision that MacMillan had been convicted of two serious offences — sexual assault and administering a noxious substance.

"The circumstances surrounding the commission of the offence are, in a word, appalling," MacPhearson wrote. "The applicant's treatment of the complainant — captured on camera — was violent, degrading and prolonged."

An unlikely flight risk

The College Street Bar's eight surveillance cameras had captured most of what the Crown alleged was an all-night sexual assault on the night of Dec.14, 2016. For weeks, jurors in a Toronto courtroom pored over that grainy video.

MacMillan was the owner of the former College Street Bar. It shut down in Jan. 2017. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

Last November, a jury found MacMillan and bar manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco guilty of gang raping and drugging a 24-year-old woman inside the bar. De Jesus Carrasco is also accused of sexually assaulting three other women he met through the bar.

Conditions of MacMillan's bail include that he must live under house arrest with his surety, and stay at home at all times except for medical emergencies and court appearances.

MacPhearson noted that MacMillan previously complied with all the conditions of his bail before and during his trial.

"Taking these factors into account, it is highly unlikely that the applicant is a flight risk," MacPhearson wrote.

